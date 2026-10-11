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Passenger's power bank catches fire onboard, IndiGo flight to Chennai diverted to Hyderabad

Passenger's power bank catches fire onboard, IndiGo flight to Chennai diverted to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 6115, operating on October 11, landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 5:52 PM IST
Passenger's power bank catches fire onboard, IndiGo flight to Chennai diverted to Hyderabad1. IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight lands in Hyderabad after passenger's power bank catches fire

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected from a passenger's personal electronic device onboard.

Flight 6E 6115, operating on October 11, landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, the airline said.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the pilots diverted the aircraft in line with established safety protocols. The cabin crew acted promptly and brought the situation under control before landing.

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Preliminary information had suggested that a passenger's power bank may have caught fire, but IndiGo did not confirm this.

IndiGo said it had arranged an alternate aircraft to take passengers to Chennai after the diversion.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates," the spokesperson said.

The airline reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remained its top priority.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 11, 2026 5:52 PM IST
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