Passenger's power bank catches fire onboard, IndiGo flight to Chennai diverted to Hyderabad

An IndiGo spokesperson said the pilots diverted the aircraft in line with established safety protocols. The cabin crew acted promptly and brought the situation under control before landing.

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Preliminary information had suggested that a passenger's power bank may have caught fire, but IndiGo did not confirm this.

IndiGo said it had arranged an alternate aircraft to take passengers to Chennai after the diversion.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates," the spokesperson said.

The airline reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remained its top priority.

