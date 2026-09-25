OTT releases this week (September 21-27): 'Toxic', 'Baby Do Die Do', 'Rise And Fall 2', other releases to watch this weekend

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster action thriller set in post-Independence Goa. The film follows a criminal navigating loyalty, morality and redemption in a world shaped by violence, power and jealousy. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi. The film is reportedly scheduled for its digital premiere on ZEE5 and will be available in multiple Indian languages.

Release Date: September 25, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Shaque: Trust No One

Shaque: Trust No One marks Parineeti Chopra's series debut and follows a mother who has spent nine years searching for her abducted child. As new clues emerge, her investigation forces her to question whether the people closest to her can really be trusted. Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra created the psychological mystery thriller, which also stars Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Soni Razdan.

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Release Date: September 24, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Hunkkaar: The Roar

Hunkkaar: The Roar is a courtroom thriller that follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, whose allegation against a powerful spiritual leader sets off a major investigation. The case soon moves beyond the police and courtroom, becoming a wider confrontation involving faith, power, media and justice. Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh lead the series, with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor also part of the cast.

Release Date: September 25, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Baby Do Die Do

Baby Do Die Do is a Hindi neo-noir action thriller starring Huma Qureshi as Baby Karmarkar, a deaf and nonverbal contract killer operating in Mumbai. As a series of killings draws the attention of the police, Baby finds herself caught in a dangerous pursuit while searching for answers connected to her past and her sister's death. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa and Rachit Singh.

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Release Date: September 23, 2026

Platform: Netflix

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

Kapil Sharma returns with the fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show after a six-month break. The new season comes with a festive theme and will feature episodes built around celebrations including Navratri, Diwali, Eid, Halloween, Christmas and New Year. Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda return alongside Archana Puran Singh, with new episodes scheduled every Saturday.

Release Date: September 26, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Rise & Fall Season 2

Rise & Fall Season 2 returns with former cricketer Virender Sehwag taking over as host. The reality game show places 15 celebrities into two groups: Rulers in a penthouse and Workers in a basement, with contestants able to change positions based on their decisions. Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzad Poonawalla are among the confirmed contestants.

Release Date: September 26, 2026

Platform: Prime Video and MX Player

Don't Be Shy

Don't Be Shy is a coming-of-age romantic comedy centred on Shyamili Shy Das, a 20-year-old perfectionist whose carefully planned life falls apart after an unexpected breakup. Her situation takes an unusual turn when she develops a friendship with her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, Tara. Together, they navigate heartbreak, career ambitions and self-discovery while learning that life cannot always be perfectly planned.

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Release Date: September 25, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Agadha

Agadha is a Telugu supernatural horror thriller directed by M.S. Raju. The story follows Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman who returns to her hometown after her cousin dies following a visit to a forbidden forest cave. When strange incidents begin involving her cousin's teenage sister, Mahadevi enters the cave to uncover the truth and encounters an ancient supernatural entity.

Release Date: September 25, 2026

Platform: ZEE5