Padma Shri recipient, veteran Tamil actor Vivekh dies due to heart attack at 59

Veteran Tamil actor Vivekh died at the SIMS Hospital in Chennai due to a massive heart attack early morning on Saturday. The actor, who was 59, was hospitalised in an unconscious state on Friday after he complained of chest pain.

He tested negative for novel coronavirus when he was admitted to the hospital. The actor was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and placed on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). The late actor also underwent an emergency coronary angiogram, which was followed by angioplasty, according to news agency ANI.



Actor Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state today. He underwent emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in the intensive care unit: SIMS Hospital, Chennai ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021 Earlier this week, the Sivaji The Boss actor had also taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai. After getting the vaccine, he also urged other people to get the shot as soon as possible. Thadam actor Arun Vijay and Laxmii director Raghava Lawrence expressed their condolences on Padma Shri Vivekh's death on Twitter. Arun Vijay wrote, "Shocking to know that Vivekh sir is no more with us. A great man with a lovely heart who made us laugh and think responsibly. Gone too soon... We are definitely going to miss his presence. We love you, sir!! You will always be there in our hearts.." Shocking to know that @Actor_Vivek sir is no more with us.. A great man with a lovely heart who made us laugh and think responsibly. Gone too soon..

We are definitely going to miss his presence..

We love you sir!!

You will always be there in our hearts.. #RIPVivekSir ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) April 17, 2021 Raghava Lawrence shared an image of the late actor and a letter and wrote, "I'll try my best and continue to do all the good work he wanted to do for the society." Ill try my best and continue to do all the good works he wanted to do for the society #RIPviveksir pic.twitter.com/GypfnZVk1L Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 17, 2021

"I'm devastated to hear the demise of Padma Shri Dr Vivek Sir. It's not only a loss for the cinema industry but a big loss for our society. I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace. I'll try my best and continue to do all the good work he wanted to do for society in his name. May his humanity and greatness live long forever," Lawrence said in his letter.

