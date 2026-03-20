Panchayat S5, Mirzapur- the movie, Farzi S2 and more: Prime Video unveils 55-title slate; check full list here

Prime Video India has rolled out its most ambitious content slate yet, announcing close to 55 titles across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu at its Prime Video Presents 2026 showcase. From big-ticket Originals to theatrical releases and returning franchises, the platform is expanding its play across both streaming and cinema.

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The slate brings together a wide mix of Original series and films, spanning scripted and unscripted formats. Among the key new titles are Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries, starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada; Matka King with Vijay Varma; Raakh featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir; Lukkhe, which marks the acting debut of rapper KING; and Vansh, The Kalyug Warriors, positioned as India’s first Hindi homegrown superhero series created for streaming.

Alongside new launches, several of Prime Video’s established franchises are set to return with new seasons. These include Farzi Season 2, Panchayat Season 5, Call Me Bae Season 2, Dupahiya Season 2, Dahaad Season 2 and The Traitors Season 2.

The platform is also pushing deeper into regional storytelling. The upcoming lineup includes a Telugu adaptation of The Traitors, hosted by Teja Sajja, along with titles such as Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat starring Kiran Abbavaram and Thiruveer, the Tamil drama Exam, Season 2 of Vadhandhi produced by Pushkar and Gayatri, and Season 2 of Inspector Rishi.

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Prime Video has also announced new collaborations with Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films, which will enter streaming with the Original series Storm and the film Mess, and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, which is backing the Original film Don't Be Shy.

On the theatrical front, Amazon MGM Studios India unveiled five new films: Raftaar starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar; Kunal Kemmu’s directorial VIBE featuring Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, and Sparsh Shrivastava; Dilkashi directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and produced by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, with music by A.R. Rahman; Nayyi Navelli starring Yami Gautam and directed by Balaji Mohan; and Kuku Ki Kundli directed by Sharan Sharma, featuring Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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In addition to Originals and theatrical films, the slate also includes a wide range of licensed movies across multiple Indian languages, which will premiere on the platform after their theatrical runs.

"This slate marks Prime Video India's new era, delivering unparalleled content diversity," said Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video India. "India remains central to Prime Video’s global growth, ranking among the top territories worldwide for attracting new Prime members in 2025. Close to two-thirds of our customers watch content in more than four languages, reflecting the growing appetite for diverse storytelling. And our Indian content is resonating globally among customers as well,— over half of the most-watched Top 50 non-English titles in 2025 came from Prime Video India.”

Check the full list here:

Originals

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Indian Adaptation of The Alliance

Anarth

ASI Babita Singh Reporting

Aspirants S3

Call Me Bae Season 2

Carnaame Badla Gear Palti Kismat

College Fest

Dahaad Season 2

Don’t Be Shy

Dono mile iss tarah

Dupahiya S2

Exam

Farzi Season 2

Gully

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat Advertisement

Inspector Rishi Season 2

Isakapatnam

Jagamae Sangeetham

Lukkhe

Matka King

Mess

Mirzapur: The Movie

Nazdeekiyan

Panchayat Season 5

Phoolan

Raakh

Rafoo

Sandeep Bhaiya Season 2

Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2

Storm

Sundar Poonam

System

Tax Department Story

Teen Kauwe

The Pyramid Scheme S1

The Revolutionaries

The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors Telugu

Vadhandhi Season 2

Vansh - The Kalyug Warriors

Welcome to Khoya Mahal

Amazon MGM Originals

Dilkashi

Kuku Ki Kundli

Nayyi Navelli

Raftaar

VIBE

Licensed titles