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Panchayat S5, Mirzapur- the movie, Farzi S2 and more: Prime Video unveils 55-title slate; check full list here

Panchayat S5, Mirzapur- the movie, Farzi S2 and more: Prime Video unveils 55-title slate; check full list here

From big-ticket Originals to theatrical releases and returning franchises, the platform is expanding its play across both streaming and cinema

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026 10:26 AM IST
Panchayat S5, Mirzapur- the movie, Farzi S2 and more: Prime Video unveils 55-title slate; check full list herePrime Video Presents 2026: 55 titles, new Originals and sequels mark major lineup (Source: Instagram)

Prime Video India has rolled out its most ambitious content slate yet, announcing close to 55 titles across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu at its Prime Video Presents 2026 showcase. From big-ticket Originals to theatrical releases and returning franchises, the platform is expanding its play across both streaming and cinema.

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The slate brings together a wide mix of Original series and films, spanning scripted and unscripted formats. Among the key new titles are Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries, starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada; Matka King with Vijay Varma; Raakh featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir; Lukkhe, which marks the acting debut of rapper KING; and Vansh, The Kalyug Warriors, positioned as India’s first Hindi homegrown superhero series created for streaming.

Alongside new launches, several of Prime Video’s established franchises are set to return with new seasons. These include Farzi Season 2, Panchayat Season 5, Call Me Bae Season 2, Dupahiya Season 2, Dahaad Season 2 and The Traitors Season 2.

The platform is also pushing deeper into regional storytelling. The upcoming lineup includes a Telugu adaptation of The Traitors, hosted by Teja Sajja, along with titles such as Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat starring Kiran Abbavaram and Thiruveer, the Tamil drama Exam, Season 2 of Vadhandhi produced by Pushkar and Gayatri, and Season 2 of Inspector Rishi.

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Prime Video has also announced new collaborations with Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films, which will enter streaming with the Original series Storm and the film Mess, and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, which is backing the Original film Don't Be Shy.

On the theatrical front, Amazon MGM Studios India unveiled five new films: Raftaar starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar; Kunal Kemmu’s directorial VIBE featuring Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, and Sparsh Shrivastava; Dilkashi directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and produced by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, with music by A.R. Rahman; Nayyi Navelli starring Yami Gautam and directed by Balaji Mohan; and Kuku Ki Kundli directed by Sharan Sharma, featuring Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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In addition to Originals and theatrical films, the slate also includes a wide range of licensed movies across multiple Indian languages, which will premiere on the platform after their theatrical runs.

"This slate marks Prime Video India's new era, delivering unparalleled content diversity," said Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video India. "India remains central to Prime Video’s global growth, ranking among the top territories worldwide for attracting new Prime members in 2025. Close to two-thirds of our customers watch content in more than four languages, reflecting the growing appetite for diverse storytelling. And our Indian content is resonating globally among customers as well,— over half of the most-watched Top 50 non-English titles in 2025 came from Prime Video India.”

Check the full list here:

Originals

  • Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

  • Indian Adaptation of The Alliance

  • Anarth

  • ASI Babita Singh Reporting

  • Aspirants S3

  • Call Me Bae Season 2

  • Carnaame Badla Gear Palti Kismat

  • College Fest

  • Dahaad Season 2

  • Don’t Be Shy

  • Dono mile iss tarah

  • Dupahiya S2

  • Exam

  • Farzi Season 2

  • Gully

  • Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

  • Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat

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  • Inspector Rishi Season 2

  • Isakapatnam

  • Jagamae Sangeetham

  • Lukkhe

  • Matka King

  • Mess

  • Mirzapur: The Movie

  • Nazdeekiyan

  • Panchayat Season 5

  • Phoolan

  • Raakh

  • Rafoo

  • Sandeep Bhaiya Season 2

  • Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2

  • Storm

  • Sundar Poonam

  • System

  • Tax Department Story

  • Teen Kauwe

  • The Pyramid Scheme S1

  • The Revolutionaries

  • The Traitors Season 2

  • The Traitors Telugu

  • Vadhandhi Season 2

  • Vansh - The Kalyug Warriors

  • Welcome to Khoya Mahal

Amazon MGM Originals

  • Dilkashi

  • Kuku Ki Kundli

  • Nayyi Navelli

  • Raftaar

  • VIBE

Licensed titles

  • Dacoit - Oka Prema Katha

  • DQ41

  • G2

  • Naagzilla

  • O’ ROMEO

  • VVAN - Force of the Forrest

Published on: Mar 20, 2026 10:25 AM IST
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