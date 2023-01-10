'Please let me touch it': Shah Rukh Khan roots for 'RRR' at Oscars, makes a sweet request to Ram Charan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hopes that SS Rajamouli's RRR wins at the Oscars. Shah Rukh took to Twitter replying to the shoutout he received from actor Ram Charan for Pathaan movie trailer that launched today. SRK also made special request that when RRR will brings home the Oscar, he hopes that Ram Charan and team would allow him to touch the trophy.

“Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you," he tweeted.

Director of RRR, SS Rajamouli on January 5 won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) in the US. The periodic drama has been submitted in 14 categories at the Oscars 2023 and won two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023.

Hollywood producer Jason Blum who has produced Oscar-nominated movie ‘Get Out’ and horror movies such as ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Insidious,’ is also rooting for Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR for the Best Film award at this year’s Oscars. He tweeted, “I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar."

Meanwhile Shah Rukh also received a shoutout from Thalapathy Vijay, to which he replied “Thank you my friend. @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let’s meet for delicious feast soon. Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love you," he tweeted.

Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was released on January 10 on the official handles of Yash Raj Films. The film is all set to release on January 25 in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a RAW field agent Pathaan in the film. On the other hand, John Abraham will be the main villain. The lead cast also includes Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role.

