'Kalki 2928 AD' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone film makes Rs 191.5 crore on day 1

Kalki 2928 AD, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-led epic dystopian sci-fi actioner, opened at the box office with a bang. The film made a total of Rs 191.50 crore on its opening day in terms of worldwide gross box office collections. The development was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

The latest Prabhas film became the all-time number one grossing Indian film at the North American box office. The film made over $6 million opening day. With this, Kalki 2898 AD outdid SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR, which made around $5.5 million.

Commenting on the North America box office trends of the film, overseas film distributor Prathyangira Cinemas wrote on X: "Kalki 2898 AD stormed into North America with an unprecedented day 1 at the box office breaking records left and right. We've already surpassed the ALL TIME RECORD mark (Prem+Day 1)."

#Kalki2898AD stormed into North America with an unprecedented day 1 at the Box Office Breaking Records left and right 🔥🔥🔥



We've already surpassed the ALL TIME RECORD mark (Prem+ Day 1). Many locations are still reporting and we'll announce the final figures this evening (IST)… — Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) June 28, 2024

The film also did quite well in Australia and New Zealand and surpassed the collections of Prabhas' previous release Salaar. At the Australian box office, the film made A$457,958. It made NZ$44,201 at the New Zealand box office.

Back home, trade experts expect Kalki to cross Rs 100 crore on its first day when the final estimates come in. Telugu-speaking states are expected to contribute around Rs 58 crore to the film's total box office numbers. The only other films to cross Rs 100 crore on day 1 are RRR, KGF 2, and Baahubali 2.

Kalki is also Prabhas' second-best opener at the domestic box after the mega blockbuster film Baahubali 2. Moroever, it surpassed Hrithik Roshan's Fighter to become the biggest Hindi opener of 2024.

The film, helmed by Nag Ashwin, focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who wants to make it big in the Complex. It also focuses on the events that unfold between the Mahabharata and the onset of the Kali Yuga.

Besides Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. It also has cameos from the likes of Vijay Devarakonda, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Dulquer Salmaan, Brahmanandam, Mrunal Thakur and Anna Ben.