'Kalki 2898' box office collection: Prabhas-Deepika film makes Rs 95 crore in India on day 1

Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer dystopian sci-fi actioner, had a blockbuster opening across the country on Thursday. On its first day, the film made around Rs 95 crore in terms of domestic net box office collections.

The latest Prabhas film made a total of Rs 64.50 crore from its Telugu shows, Rs 24 crore from its Hindi shows, Rs 2.2 crore from its Malayalam shows and Rs 0.3 crore from its Kannada shows, according to trade portal Sacnilk. With this, the Prabhas-led film has surpassed the opening day collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Related Articles

Jawan made Rs 65.5 crore on its opening day. At the North American box office, Kalki 2898 AD is the all-time highest grossing Indian film, according to overseas film distributor Prathyangira Cinemas.

Kalki 2898 raked in more than $5.15 million, beating the likes of SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR ($3.46 million), Prabhas' Salaar ($2.6 million), Baahubali 2 ($2.45 million), Rajinikanth's Kabali ($1.92 million) and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo ($1.86 million).

The sci-fi actioner, which also features veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles, opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film "spectacular" and gave it a 4-star rating.

"Kalki 2898 AD has substance, style, fantastic second half AND Prabhas in supreme form... Nag Ashwin creates a world that's breathtaking and brilliantly unique," he said. He also backed Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for their performances.

Commenting on the performances of Bachchan and Haasan in the film, Adarsh wrote: "Amitabh Bachchan is remarkable, while Kamal Haasan is outstanding... Watching the accomplished veterans is an experience that cannot be described in mere words."

"Literally what a performance by Vijay Devarakonda in the climax of Kalki 2898 AD...Just wow spectacular (sic)," a user said. "Just finished watching Kalki, the movie was INSANE. Tollywood should be the only industry that should be allowed to make big budget movies because they are the only ones who know how to execute! Mind blown," another user said.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set in the time between the Mahabharata and the Kali Yuga. It focuses on a bounty hunter whose biggest ambition is to make it big in the Complex, ruled by Supreme Yaskin. His journey and how he meets Ashwatthama and SU-M80 forms the story. The film also features cameos from Vijay Devarakonda, Brahmanandam, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.