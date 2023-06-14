Prabhas-starrer Adipurush releases on Friday: Ticket rates rise to up to Rs 2,200 in Delhi; Andhra govt allows Rs 50 price hike

The highly-anticipated Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is all set to hit theatres on Friday, June 16 and excitement levels among the fans of the Baahubali actor are quite high.

The movie, also starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles, has generated significant excitement among fans ahead of its release.

Advance bookings have already commenced, and many shows, particularly in Delhi, are already sold out.

With just two days remaining, audiences are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience this mythological epic ‘Ramayana’ through Om Raut's vision on the grand silver screen.

Fans awaiting the film's release will be surprised to discover that the most expensive ticket for this upcoming drama is being sold in Delhi-NCR. Priced at Rs 2,200, the ticket can be availed at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, as per BookMyShow. This ticket price pertains to the Hindi version of the film in a 2D format.

Apart from the PVR Directors Cut theatre, Delhi’s PVR: Vegas LUXE in Dwarka has also priced the tickets of Adipurush for Rs 2,000 and tickets are already sold out.

Even with the high prices of the tickets, multiple shows are houseful in Delhi.

Apart from Delhi, the government of Andhra Pradesh also approved a price hike of Rs 50 on the current ticket prices for the Adipurush film for 10 days after the release.

“After careful examination of the recommendations of the committee vide reference 2nd cited, hereby permit the management of all the Theatres in the State of Andhra Pradesh to increase an amount of Rs 50/- per ticket over and above the admission rates mentioned in G.O.Ms.No.13, Home Department, dated:07.03.2022 for all classes for a period of 10 days from the date of first release of the film Adipurush,” said the notification by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

In recent years, ticket price hike ahead of big-ticket releases has become a political issue in Andhra under CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Response in Bengaluru has also been enthusiastic for the Adipurush movie. One user claimed that most of the shows are almost getting filled even before the release.

#Adipurush Hype over Bangalore was🤯

Most of the shows are getting Almost filled even though there is 4Days ahead of release 🔥🔥

FDFS to start at 5AM....booked my show for 7.30AM

Not just the prime time shows, but screenings scheduled at 6 am are also houseful or filling fast.

Bangalore Bookings Showing No Sign Of Slowing Down Another Single Screen Tirumala Agara Early Morning Show About To Sold Out

Go and collect tickets in Asian Usha Prasad Multiplex "offline" As of now , Nizamabad

Adipurush will open bigger than RRR in Hindi. Might cross Sooryavanshi too.

Vizag jagadamba complex #Adipurush

Vizag jagadamba complex Adipurush 3 screens 15 shows given

Adipurush Hyderabad Advance Booking for Day1



Total Shows - 602

Gross - 4.30 Cr 🔥🔥

Booking - 75%



(1 day to go)

