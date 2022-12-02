'Punchline kaha hain?': Cirkus trailer triggers meme fest on Twitter

The trailer of Ranveer Singh's next film Cirkus released on Friday and was instantly trolled for its plot that netizens thought was flimsy. The trailer shows Ranveer in a supposedly dual role with his two love interests, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Ranveer's actor-wife Deepika Padukone is also spotted towards the end in the trailer.

Rohit Shetty's directorial which is set to release in cinemas on December 23 has already divided the internet. Netizens started sharing their opinion on social media after watching the 220-second trailer. People started saying that Cirkus can be Shetty's most average outing so far of his illustrious career.

Here are some of the reactions

A user called the trailer disappointing and unfunny, without any memorable dialogue, and no good music. "Will probably trump #GolmaalAgain to become Rohit Shetty's unfunniest film. No good vibes. Sorry."

Harsh Rami compared the trailer with a scene from Ranbir Kapoor's Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani and said, "This one scene is more funnier than Ranveer Singh's whole career #CirkusTrailer."

This one scene is more funnier than Ranveer Singh's whole career #CirkusTrailer 😭😭😭 https://t.co/lBz9pKfPYZ — Harsh Rami (@RamiHarsh10) December 2, 2022

Vikas Gupta called the trailer useless. "Useless trailer #CirkusTrailerTomorrow #CirkusTrailer @SumitkadeI public to mat banao," his tweet read.

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which failed to perform well at the box office. His upcoming projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar. The film features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

Cirkus is based on the 1982 film Angoor, a remake of Do Dooni Chaar from 1968 and it's about a circus operator and his gymnast friends belonging to a big circus company. Ironically, the film is based on the popular story of William Shakesphere's Comedy of Errors, but the trailer suggested the movie has no comedy at all in it.

This is Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddharth Jadhav, and Varun Sharma.

