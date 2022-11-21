Watch: Foreign journo fails to recognise Ranveer Singh in Abu Dhabi, actor's humble reply wins netizens’ hearts

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has a sizable fan base for a reason. The actor frequently steals the show with his unconventional fashion choices, witty comebacks, and contagious enthusiasm when he isn't slaying the big screen with his acting prowess. And now he has done it again. At the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the actor recently gracefully handled a situation where he was not even recognised by the journalist.



He took photos with several celebrities such as Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, Manchester City Football manager Pep Guardiola, England cricketer Ben Stokes, and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. However, an unexpected thing happened with him which has gone viral now.



In a video, Ranveer Singh interacts with F1 commentator and former racing driver Martin John Brundle. Brundle admitted openly that for a brief moment, he had forgotten who Ranveer is, but it's the actor's response that will steal your heart.



The racer-turned-commentator in the popular video asked Ranveer how he was doing first. The actor replied, "On top of the world... I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline..." He then asked, "I have momentarily forgotten who you are so can you tell me please." Ranveer's response to this was the most endearing. The actor casually introduced himself, saying, "I am a Bollywood actor sir, here from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer..."



Netizens have gone gaga over Ranveer’s way of handling the situation and answering Brundle. Twitter user Avinash Das who is the Director of Anaarkali of Aarah and SHE wrote, “ Our @RanveerOfficial has his own style. He is awesome in every way.”

Our @RanveerOfficial has his own style. He is awesome in every way. pic.twitter.com/pNstXqWFY5 — Avinash Das (@avinashonly) November 21, 2022



Another one wrote, “Martin Brundle and Ranveer Singh having a chat on the grid and neither knowing who the other was, was brilliant!!”

Martin Brundle and Ranveer Singh having a chat on the grid and neither knowing who the other was, was brilliant!! @F1 @RanveerOfficial @MBrundleF1 #AbuDhabiGP — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) November 20, 2022



“Today in F1 crossovers : Martin Brundle, who has no idea who Ranveer Singh is, sliding in with a “I’ve momentarily forgotten who you are, remind me again?” 😂😂

#F1 just keeps giving. But, Ranveer being a sport answered graciously,” a user tweeted.

Thank god. #AbuDhabiGP #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/7QGBIv45pt — piyush mahamuni (@piyush_mahamuni) November 20, 2022



On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will now play the lead role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar. The movie, whose April 28, 2023 release date has been set, also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead position. The actor has Takht by Karan Johar and Cirkus by Rohit Shetty lined up for future.