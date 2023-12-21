PVR Inox clears air as 'Dunki' vs 'Salaar' intensifies, shares down upto 2%

Multiplex chain PVR Inox Ltd on Thursday said in a statement that Prabhas-led commercial actioner Salaar: Ceasefire- Part 1 will now release in all its theatres across India 0n December 22. It further said that media reports about the film not getting screens at PVR Inox are incorrect.

"We have come across some speculative media reports about the film SALAAR and its release at PVR Inox Cinemas. We would like to clarify that these reports are incorrect, SALAAR is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s releasing across pan India PVR Inox cinemas on the scheduled release date i.e., 22 December 2023," the statement read.

The media reports around the Prabhas-led commercial actioner's release noted that the multiplex chains are prefering to release Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki over Salaar across its north India screens. These reports also suggested that the Hombale Productions, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and multiplexes as well as single screens have been in negotiations for the past few weeks.

It was also reported that Salaar producers even met Shah Rukh Khan and arrived at a consensus that both the films would get "equal showcasing", while adding the agreement is not being followed.

Soon after the media reports, Hombale Films spokesperson said in a statement, "Because of unfair showcasing to Salaar, we will not be releasing in PVR Inox, Miraj in southern states. We have been discussing it with them for the last two days. They have opened all shows/screens for Dunki alone which was against what they had agreed. They had agreed that they would give equal showcasing when discussed but now they are not doing so."

After this development, hashtags #BoycottPVRInox and #BoycottPvrAjayBijli started doing the rounds on X. Netizens, especially Prabhas' fans, were absolutely livid with PVR Inox displaying open favouritism towards Dunki.

"Then for #KGF2 in KA & now for #Salaar in south after years of contributing significantly to their revenue, PVRInox & other national flexes are trying to discriminate against the Southern Film Industry. #BoycottPVRInox," a netizen said.

"Completely Ingnoring #Salaar and allocating all screens to #Dunki is too worst @_PVRCinemas. #Baahubali2 is still Highest Grosser in your PVR/Inox Chains, Remember that before you ignore #Prabhas film!" a user said on X. "Now every #Prabhas fans have to fight against this unfair screen distribution. It's Time to show the power of prabhas fans to PVR multiplex," another user stated.

PVR Inox share price today

On Thursday, shares of PVR Inox were trading 1.26 per cent lower at Rs 1,736.65. With this, the stock is down 4 per cent in the last five sessions.

Salaar advance booking update

The Prashanth Neel-directorial has sold a total of more than 30 lakh tickets across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis mutliplex chains as of 11:59 pm on December 20, 2023.

Of this, the film sold over 13.25 lakh tickets in Andhra Pradesh, 6 lakh tickets in Telangana, 5.25 lakh tickets in North India, 3.25 lakh tickets in Karnataka, 1.5 lakh tickets in Kerala, and 1 lakh tickets in Tamil Nadu.

Salaar also became the highest US premiere grosser for any Indian movie in 2023 so far. The film made more than $1.81 million with over 70,000 tickets, according to the film's producers.

THE MASS IS HERE 🔥💥#Salaar Advance tickets booked (Approx.) in India as of 11:59 PM on 20-Dec-2023 for the first day (22-Dec-2023), excluding National Chain Multiplexes (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis):



•Andhra Pradesh: 13.25 Lakhs

•Nizam (Telangana): 6 Lakhs

•North India: 5.25… pic.twitter.com/uXNkwDtoGa — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 21, 2023 The box office bulldozer leads the charge! 🙏🏻🔥 #Salaar 's USA Premieres Pre-sales at $1.81 Million+ with 70,000 tickets sold and counting ❤️‍🔥



It's Rebel Star's mastery 😎

turning the box office into a stage for his Mass Rampage 💥



2023’s Highest USA Premiere Grosser for any… pic.twitter.com/NGuloBxsp1 — Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) December 21, 2023

Salaar plot, cast

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set in the imaginary city of Khansaar and focuses on Raja Mannar, who plans to make his son Vardharaja Mannar his successor but is faced with various challenges from his ministers and advisors.

The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles.

