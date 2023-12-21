'Dunki' X review: '100% better than Pathaan and Jawan,' say Shah Rukh Khan's fans after first day first show

'Dunki' audience review: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki hit theatres worldwide today amid much excitement among the fans of the superstar. After the curtains were drawn on its first shows, Shah Rukh Khan's fans could not wait to share their takes regarding the film on X previously known as Twitter. Some fans believed that Dunki was an entertaining ride and even went onto call it better than Jawan and Pathaan.

A fan of the actor gave the film a 5-star rating and wrote, "It's a phenomenal movie, best movie of Rajkumar Hirani. Till now, I'm so emotional after watching this movie, it's a 100 per cent better than Pathaan and Jawan, all-time mega blockbuster. Rs 1,000 cr loading (sic)."

Another fan of the actor gave the film a 3.5-star rating and told news agency ANI, "Overall, it is very good. I liked the first half a lot, typical Rajkumar Hirani film. The story is very good... Vicky Kaushal is outstanding, supporting cast is also very good. I will give it 3.5 stars."

A fan of the actor said that 2023 is indeed Shah Rukh Khan's year and said, "#DunkiReview Rajkumar Hirani can never fail. Period! Dialogues, comic punches, story, entertainment and more importantly, emotions!! And this is Shah Rukh Khan's year and decade! King rules and how! This one will flyyyy!!! And yes, Hardy namuna nahi hai! #Dunki"

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave Dunki a 4-star rating and called it a "hilarious, emotional and socially relevant entertainer." He further said that Dunki is Rajkumar Hirani's most different film till date since such a story is tough to deliver on celluloid.

"Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy is PHENOMENAL... He shines in both light hearted and emotional scenes. His monologue inside the court is BRILLIANT and proves to be major highlight of the film," Kadel said in his X review of the film.

Other fans of the actor were disappointed with Dunki as they felt that the movie did not meet their expectations. They said that Rajkumar Hirani could not create a compelling film despite a dream cast ensemble and a huge budget at his disposal.

Others, however, felt that Dunki was a good concept for a movie which got sabotaged by subpar execution. "Disappointed to see Raju Hirani not evolving with the current generation. Shah Rukh Khan's expressions and acting are a letdown. A subpar filmography from Rajkumar Hirani. SRK's disaster in Dunki," a user said.

A user gave the film a two-and-a-half star rating and wrote, "Shahrukh Khan is the BIGGEST NEGATIVE of #Dunki. He ruined it with his VFX face, FAKE baritone, IRRITATING Punjabi and Full on OVERACTING. Boman Irani too lands in the same zone. Vicky Kaushal is the BIGGEST +VE of this film. He saved this film single handedly. His timing, his acting is superb."

Another user called Dunki a "Zero 2.0" moment for Shah Rukh Khan and said that the film is a classic case of a good idea sabotaged by poor execution. Zero, Shah Rukh Khan's last film before Pathaan, had bombed at the box office as it failed to recover its budget. Made at a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the film raked in Rs 97.61 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 178 crore globally.

The user said, "One Word Review: Zero 2.0 version. Rating: two-and-a-half. A good idea concept marred by poor execution. #ShahRukhKhan such a huge letdown from beginning of the show Either his looks , His forced Punjabi accent, Dialogues, forced comic scenes and overconfidence act throughout the film!#TapseePannu as Manu is nothing but a big completely out of place, struggle to act throughout the film and emotional sequences and no proper repo at all!"

"I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, I was waiting for this movie... But I am super disappointed... Vicky Kaushal is good in the film... I will give it 2 stars," another fan of the actor said.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film focuses on the concept of 'donkey flight' or 'dunki', an illegal backdoor entry technique that immigrants use to enter countries like the US, the UK and Canada. Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in lead roles.

