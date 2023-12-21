'Salaar' advance booking: Prabhas' film sells over 14 lakh tickets; makes Rs 29.50 crore in India

'Salaar' advance booking in India: Prabhas-led commercial actioner Salaar: Ceasefire- Part 1 raked in big bucks in its India advance bookings as of Wednesday. The film sold more than 14 lakh tickets worth around Rs 29.50 crore in its advance bookings across 10,463 shows all over India.

Salaar's Telugu, (11,01,825 tickets sold) Malayalam (1,09,641 tickets sold), and Hindi (1,00,659 tickets sold) 2D shows contributed significantly to the film's terrific advance booking across India. Following in closely were the film's Tamil and Kannada 2D shows, both of which sold 74,122 and 16,062 tickets respectively.

The film's Hindi and Telugu IMAX 2D shows sold a total of 3,467 and 230 tickets respectively. A lion's share of the film's advance bookings in India came from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

In a good news for Prabhas' fans, PVR INOX is reconsidering the decision to allot 100 per cent of its shows to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at all the screens owned and managed by them, entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported citing a trade source.

"PVR INOX realised their error of judgement and are now looking to rectify their error without hurting any stakeholder. It's a publicly listed company and they don't wish to indulge in any unfair trade practice. Salaar will get what it deserves at the single screens and all the showcasing at PVR INOX through the weekend will be dynamic," the source told the entertainment portal.

The multiplex chain is looking at options to split showcasing for Dunki and Salaar on the basis of demand for these films in every territory, the report said. It further noted that the bookings for Friday will open once both the teams agree with the showcasing plan presented by PVR INOX.

The development came after the makers of Salaar: Ceasefire-Part 1 on Wednesday stated that the film won't be screened at PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas in the southern states since the multiplex chains are favouring Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki over the Prabhas-led commercial actioner.

A spokesperson for Hombale Films, the production house backing Salaar, said PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas promised them that both Salaar and Dunki would get "equal showcasing", which they are not honouring.

"Because of unfair showcasing to Salaar, we will not be releasing in PVR INOX, Miraj in southern states. We have been discussing it with them for the last two days. They have opened all shows/screens for Dunki alone which was against what they had agreed. They had agreed that they would give equal showcasing when discussed but now they are not doing so," the production house spokesperson said in a statement.

As soon as this development became public knowledge, hashtags like #BoycottPVRINOX and #BoycottPvrAjayBijli started doing the rounds on X formerly known as Twitter. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar focuses on a gang leader who tries to fulfill a promise he made to a dying friend. While doing so, the gang leader ruffles some feathers and gets into a war with other criminal gangs.

The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao and Bobby Simha in significant roles. Salaar will hit the silver screens worldwide on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

