PVR INOX reopens iconic Sangam Cinema in Mumbai; check seating capacity, other details here

Largest and most premium cinema exhibitor PVR INOX on Tuesday reopened the iconic Sangam Cinema in Mumbai’s Andheri East. The revamped Sangam Cinema is a state-of-the-art four-screen multiplex and has a seating capacity of 1,121 people with last row recliners.

The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions including 2K projection, advanced Dolby 7.1 audio and Next-Gen 3D technology to provide moviegoers with an immersive experience. With this launch, PVR INOX has 257 screens in 54 properties in Maharashtra and 350 screens across 79 properties in the West, according to a company release.

Auditoriums follow a different colour theme ranging from red, golden, purple and teal matching with the seating and the carpet. The cinema also boasts of extensive food and beverage facilities at the concession and a kiosk that displays a wide range of menu options.

“Situated in the thriving neighborhood of Andheri East, Sangam holds a prime location that has appealed to cinema-goers within the well-developed residential and commercial surroundings over the years. Now, under the PVR INOX brand, Sangam aspires to redefine the cinema landscape setting the stage by offering a world-class movie-viewing experience to cinema lovers. With a fusion of unparalleled hospitality and state-of-the-art theatrical technology, the renewed Sangam marks a significant milestone in the evolution of this beloved cinema destination”, said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited.

Meanwhile, the cinema exhibitor reopened its first standalone IMAX screen with Laser theatre at INOX EROS in Churchgate. This transformation revamps the 86-year-old EROS cinema into the city's top destination for an advanced cinematic experience.

The updated cinema, with a seating capacity of 305, features IMAX with Laser technology, which provides an exceptional viewing experience with superior image clarity, enhanced resolution, contrast, and colours. The lobby features a Broadway-inspired ambience, with branding integrated into the decor, and a live cooking food counter.

The heritage elements like bas-relief sculptures and intricate patterns are woven into the contemporary design. EROS, a landmark in South Mumbai for over 80 years, plans to restore its facade and redesign internal spaces to accommodate modern retail needs.