Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra get married in Udaipur

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are officially married! The star-studded affair brought together big names from Bollywood and Indian politics. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were some of the high-profile guests who graced the event.

The wedding, which was a grand and glitzy affair, saw the attendance of a plethora of Bollywood celebs and politicians.

The couple celebrated their nuptials in an elegant, ivory-themed wedding affair. Accompanied by the mellifluous tunes of the iconic 'Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey' and somber strains of the bidaai song, the couple exuded radiant bliss.

Their pre-wedding revelries kicked off with a sacred ardas ceremony held in Delhi, followed by a mystical sufi night. On September 22, the couple along with their guests jetted off to Udaipur where the mehendi ceremony was held, marking the beginning of the grand wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, RagNeeti (Parineeti and Raghav's married name) chose a modest and understated theme for their wedding. Their wedding theme is pastel, and Parineeti has entrusted her wedding lehenga to her pal Manish Malhotra. They chose for a more casual appearance, with less embroidery and statement jewellery to accentuate her features.

Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra reached Udaipur on Friday ahead of their wedding over the weekend. The 34-year-old actor and politician were accompanied by their families as they reached Dabok Airport in Udaipur from where they left for their hotels.

Also Read: 'Great signs ahead of the World Cup': Netizens erupt in joy after Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill smash centuries against Aus