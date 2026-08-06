Rajpal Yadav in fresh trouble: Bank to auction actor's properties over unpaid ₹16.61 crore loan

As per the report, Yadav had taken the loan to finance his directorial debut, 'Aata Pata Lapata ', from a businessman, Madhav Gopal Agrawal. Agrawal agreed to the loan after Rajpal's wife, Radha, sent him emotional messages appealing for help.

He said that the agreement stated that repayment would be done regardless of the film's box office performance, censor certification or any other hurdle. The actor also provided a personal guarantee, and the transaction was strictly a loan and not an investment, the businessman added. He further noted that investments don't usually involvve personal guarantees or post-dated cheques.

Following non-repayment, the bank took possession of the mortgaged properties and began the auction process. Bank records state that the Shahjahanpur assets include farmland and a house in the village, along with a separate property in the city.

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The auction is expected to be held online on September 9. It has also been reported that properties belonging to Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, and mother, Godavari Yadav, were pledged as guarantors for the loan. On that basis, the bank has proceeded with action against the properties.

Besides the Shahjahanpur properties, reports have also suggested that the process of auctioning some of Yadav's other properties in Mumbai is underway. So far, there has been no official statement from the actor on the auction notice or the outstanding loan.

On the work front, Yadav was recently seen in Ahmed Khan's 'Welcome to the Jungle'. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan', which features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The latest report adds to Yadav's ongoing legal and financial troubles, with the Shahjahanpur auction now looming.