Raju Srivastava death: ‘Will continue to live in hearts of countless people’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to comedy maven Raju Srivastava on the latter’s demise and said he left us too soon but will continue to live on in the hearts of countless people given his work over the years. The Prime Minister also shared his picture with the late comedian.

PM Modi wrote, “Raju Shrivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh assembly observed a two-minute silence to pay respects to Raju Srivastava. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters earlier in the day, “Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family.”

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav noted, “It’s regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family with his talent and hard work; created his presence in the world. Very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined.”

Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday after 41 days of hospitalisation at the age of 58. He was declared dead at 10:20 am. Raju Srivastava’s brother Dipoo Srivastava said, “I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for 40 days.”

The comedian suffered a heart attack on August 10 during work out. After this, he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi and underwent angioplasty. He was on a ventilator since then. Srivastava was the chairperson of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh.

