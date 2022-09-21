Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58; Twitter bereaved at Gajodhar Bhaiya's death

Comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last at the age of 58 years at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Srivastava had been hospitalised since August 10 after he reported chest pain and collapsed while working out. He was under treatment for more than a month, news agency ANI reported.

Srivastava’s health deteriorated on September 1 when he reported a fever of over 100 degrees and was put on ventilator support for the second time. The comedian was first put on a ventilator on August 10 and had gained consciousness on August 25 after spending almost 15 days in the ventilator.

Soon after the news of the comedian’s death came out, the Internet was flooded with condolences. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!”

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, “Deepest condolences on passing away of Raju Srivastava. I knew him personally. He was an extremely good human being and always full of life. His passing away leaves a big void. May Prabhu Ram grant his family strength in this difficult time.”

Poet Dr Kumar Vishwas took to Twitter and wrote, “Raju Bhai finally took a break from the worldly journey to fight the gloom of God’s world. Hundreds of memoirs of his journey from the days of struggle to the pinnacle of fame are floating before the eyes. Last salute to Alexander, who gave the gift, brother.”

राजू भाई ने आख़िर ईश्वर के लोक की उदासी से लड़ने के लिए, सांसारिक यात्रा से विराम ले ही लिया।उनके संघर्ष के दिनों से लेकर यश के शिखर तक की यात्रा के सैकड़ों संस्मरण आँखों के आगे तैर रहे हैं।उदास लोगों को मुस्कराहट की ईश्वरीय सौग़ात देने वाले सिकंदर को अंतिम प्रणाम भाई 😢🙏 https://t.co/mJVb36Fm4L — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) September 21, 2022

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel wrote, “RIP Raju Srivastava… Legend in the field of standup comedy.. My favourite of all time.. Om Shanti Gajodhar Bhaiya.”

RIP #RajuSrivastava .. Legend in the field of Stand Up comedy.. My favorite of all time.. Om Shanti Gajodhar Bhaiya 😔 pic.twitter.com/N5B9Lyqoc1 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 21, 2022

Here are some more reactions on Srivastava's tragic passing

Raju Srivastava is known for his roles in Hindi films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Baazigar, Tezaab, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiyya, Agnichakra and several others. He also appeared as a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter and also featured on Comedy Nights With Kapil and Shaktimaan. Srivastava was also spotted as a special guest on India’s Laughter Champion, helmed by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

(With agency inputs)