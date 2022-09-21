Raju Srivastava dies at 58: Nitin Gadkari, netizens unite to pay last respects to ‘entertainer par excellence’

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari paid his last respects to the comedy veteran Raju Srivastava on the latter’s passing. He was joined by his Cabinet colleague Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others in offering condolences to the departed soul.

Gadkari tweeted, “Anguished to hear about the demise of comedy legend Raju Srivastava ji. An entertainer par excellence, his mannerisms and observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians. My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

Amit Shah wrote in Hindi, “Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti Shanti.”

Cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “Saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of iconic comic artist Raju Srivastava. He had enthralled the entire nation with his comedy and wonderful works. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared his picture with the comedian, also known as Gajodhar Bhaiya, and wrote, “You looked when you made other people laugh, not when you made them cry. Very sad news, our friend Raju Srivastav, who made the whole country laugh, is no more with us! Didn’t even think that this year on May 13, our meeting at the Versova festival would be the last. I offer him my heartfelt tributes. Om Shanti.”

Srivastava passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58 at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged hospitalisation. The comedian, known for his acts in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, was hospitalised on August 10 after he complained of chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Srivastava featured in movies like Salman Khan and Bhagyashree-starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya and Madhuri Dixit’s breakout movie Tezaab, among others.

