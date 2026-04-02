'Ramayana' teaser Twitter review: 'This will redefine epic,' say netizens on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming magnum opus

The teaser of the much-anticipated Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, was released today on social media platforms. While dropping the two-minute 38-second-long teaser, producer Namit Malhotra said that the first part of the film will hit theatres in Diwali 2026.

Malhotra wrote on X, "Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self. His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world."

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Watch full teaser here

Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self.



His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of… pic.twitter.com/FjlcgF6e8q — Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) April 2, 2026

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What did netizens say about the teaser?

Soon after the teaser of the film was released, netizens shared their honest takes on social media. Some users were absolutely wowed by Kapoor's presence in the teaser as Lord Rama and the scale at which it seems to be shot.

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"2026 Diwali is gonna be peak (sic)," a social media user commented. "This is gonna redefine epic," a second user said.

A third user wrote, "Grand is the only word that comes to mind after watching the glimpse. The VFX looks truly world-class and right up there with any major Hollywood production. With two parts, this magnum opus feels poised to rewrite history. Cinema is well and truly back in theatres. Jai Shree Ram (sic)."

Others, however, were disappointed by the film's VFX work, especially given that the film has such a humongous budget.

"Weak detailing by Nitesh Tiwari. Whom is this child bowing to? Lord Shri Rama has moved ahead. Not expected this from a 4,000cr+ budget movie," a user commented.

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Another user said, "Honest opinion: You're running a VFX company which has successfully won Oscars, but in this glimpse the VFX could've been better, I hope the final product will get that done. On the contrary, the representation of Pushpaka Vimana and the introduction of Ravana at the end were great."

"This has shattered all my expectations and hope. Ranbir owns the character, but the VFX is way, way below par, considering the fact that it is marketed as India's biggest film. Those devils look like cartoon characters and give the same feelings of Adipurush. Disastrous," yet another user wrote.

Alia Bhatt on Ramayana teaser

Soon after the teaser dropped, actor Alia Bhatt shared her first reaction. Bhatt described the glimpse as "out of this world" and praised Ranbir's performance in the film.

Speaking during a virtual fan interaction, she confirmed she will share the glimpse on her social media handles, urging audiences to support it. Alia also commended Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama, saying that he has done "a beautiful job."

alia bhatt talking about ramayana and ranbir kapoor in the zoom meet and saying it’s out of the world… supportive wife energy we love to see it pic.twitter.com/TCIqy4IzoK Advertisement April 1, 2026

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