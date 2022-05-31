Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Virata Parvam’ set to release on June 17; details here

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam is releasing in theatres on June 17 instead of July 1. This, however, is not the first time that the release date of the film has been changed. The development was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet.

He tweeted, “RANA DAGGUBATI-SAI PALLAVI: ‘VIRATA PARVAM’ RELEASE PREPONED… Telugu film Virata Parvam- starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi and Priyamani- will now release on 17 June 2022… Directed by Venu Udugula… Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri… D Suresh Babu presentation.”

Virata Parvam’s release has been deferred several times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic as the Venu Udugula-directorial was supposed to release in theatres in 2020. Inspired by true events from the 1990s, the film is a love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana.

While Daggubati will be seen playing the role of a Naxalite with grey shades, Sai Pallavi will play his love interest. The film’s supporting cast features Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Eswari Rao, Sai Chand and Zarina Wahab.

The film is produced jointly by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and Suresh Productions and presented by Suresh Babu. Its technical crew comprises cinematographers Dani Sanchez-Lopez and Divakar Mani, composer Suresh Bobbili and editor Sreekar Prasad.

Also read: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram earns Rs 200 cr days before theatrical release; here’s how

Also read: 'Baaghi 4', 'Sanki': Here’s what Amazon Prime Video, Nadiadwala Productions have to offer