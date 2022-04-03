Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married; wedding confirmed this month

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married. The couple, who is one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, is going to tie the knot in April, as reported by India today earlier. The wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair with Ranbir and Alia's family and close friends in attendance.

Also Read: 'Alia and I would have married if not for the pandemic,' says Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marriage in mid-April

The power couple of Bollywood is finally going to say 'I Do' and become husband and wife. Ranbir and Alia are getting married in April 2022, according to a source. The wedding will be a private affair with only a select few close family and friends in attendance. Earlier, a source close to Ranbir and Alia had revealed that the couple have decided on the wedding date.

"There's a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get married in April 2022. Recently, Ranbir's mom, Neetu Kapoor, was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's store and likewise, Manish was spotted at their house. The couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day," the source told IndiaToday.in.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt all set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone'

Ranbir-Alia wedding venue

The wedding venue for the couple's wedding might be at the RK house in Mumbai's Chembur, according to the sources.

While earlier, reports indicated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would tie the know in Udaipur, Rajasthan, sources now speculate that the couple's families want to keep the wedding in Mumbai.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive; mother Neetu Kapoor says he's 'recovering well'

What's on the work front for Ranbir and Alia?

On the movie front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The movie is a juggernaut at the box office and has broken several box-office records.

She will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Alia Bhatt also has Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The actor also has Animal, an untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor with Luv Ranjan, and Brahmastra slated for release this year.