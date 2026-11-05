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Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi to Sunny Deol: Here's how much 'Ramayana' stars are earning

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi to Sunny Deol: Here's how much 'Ramayana' stars are earning

Before the box-office numbers begin pouring in, the reported salaries of Ramayana’s biggest stars will surprise you.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 10:43 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi to Sunny Deol: Here's how much 'Ramayana' stars are earningRamayana Cast Fees: Ranbir Kapoor To Yash,

As Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One releases in cinemas today, reports about the epic’s star salaries have grabbed attention. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the two-part franchise, with an alleged combined remuneration of ₹150 crore, while Yash, who plays Ravana, is said to be taking home ₹100 crore across both installments.

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The figures have not been officially confirmed by the makers or the actors and should therefore be treated as India.com report estimates rather than verified payments.

MUST READ: Ramayana's ₹4,000 crore explained: What the budget covers and how it can recover

Ranbir Tops Pay Chart

Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama, is reportedly being paid ₹75 crore for each part of the two-film saga, taking his total fee to ₹150 crore. The reported amount is described in India.com report as among the biggest pay packages of his career.

The actor’s remuneration covers both installments of the proposed franchise rather than a single film.

Yash’s Dual Role

Yash, who plays Ravana, is reportedly receiving ₹100 crore for both parts, or approximately ₹50 crore per film. However, his overall financial association with the project may extend beyond his acting fee.

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Yash is also attached to Ramayana as a co-producer and distributor. This means his eventual earnings could include profit participation, although the exact structure of his deal has not been publicly disclosed.

What Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol Earn

Sunny Deol, cast as Hanuman, is reportedly being paid ₹40 crore for the two-part project. Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita, is said to have received ₹12 crore across both films.

Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshmana, is reportedly earning ₹20 crore for both installments—₹10 crore per part..
Rakul Preet Singh, who appears as Surpanakha, is reportedly being paid around ₹1.5 crore, while Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Mandodari, is reportedly taking home ₹1 crore for her role.

The reported pay gap highlights the scale of the production, which is said to have a core filming budget of ₹1,000–1,100 crore and an overall reported budget of around ₹4,000 crore.

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DON'T MISS: From brink of homelessness to ₹4,000-cr 'Ramayana' producer: A look at Namit Malhotra’s journey on film's release

Ramayana: Part One, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey, released in cinemas on November 5. The film had reportedly crossed ₹100 crore in worldwide advance bookings before release, adding to expectations around its box-office performance.

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Published on: Nov 5, 2026 10:43 AM IST
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