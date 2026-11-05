Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi to Sunny Deol: Here's how much 'Ramayana' stars are earning

MUST READ: Ramayana's ₹4,000 crore explained: What the budget covers and how it can recover

Ranbir Tops Pay Chart

Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama, is reportedly being paid ₹75 crore for each part of the two-film saga, taking his total fee to ₹150 crore. The reported amount is described in India.com report as among the biggest pay packages of his career.

The actor’s remuneration covers both installments of the proposed franchise rather than a single film.

Yash’s Dual Role

Yash, who plays Ravana, is reportedly receiving ₹100 crore for both parts, or approximately ₹50 crore per film. However, his overall financial association with the project may extend beyond his acting fee.

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Yash is also attached to Ramayana as a co-producer and distributor. This means his eventual earnings could include profit participation, although the exact structure of his deal has not been publicly disclosed.

What Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol Earn

Sunny Deol, cast as Hanuman, is reportedly being paid ₹40 crore for the two-part project. Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita, is said to have received ₹12 crore across both films.

Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshmana, is reportedly earning ₹20 crore for both installments—₹10 crore per part..

Rakul Preet Singh, who appears as Surpanakha, is reportedly being paid around ₹1.5 crore, while Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Mandodari, is reportedly taking home ₹1 crore for her role.

The reported pay gap highlights the scale of the production, which is said to have a core filming budget of ₹1,000–1,100 crore and an overall reported budget of around ₹4,000 crore.

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DON'T MISS: From brink of homelessness to ₹4,000-cr 'Ramayana' producer: A look at Namit Malhotra’s journey on film's release

Ramayana: Part One, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey, released in cinemas on November 5. The film had reportedly crossed ₹100 crore in worldwide advance bookings before release, adding to expectations around its box-office performance.