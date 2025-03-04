Reports of Rashmika Mandanna's refusal to attend Bengaluru film festival junked, source says 'incorrect'

After 'Animal' and 'Chhaava' actor Rashmika Mandanna was accused of skipping a film festival in Bengaluru, a source close to her dismissed these claims. Reports have circulated that Mandanna stated she was unavailable to attend the festival due to her commitments elsewhere.

Calling these reports false and untrue, the source said that the statement is incorrect.

“The statements attributed to Rashmika Mandanna and the entire story about someone approaching her and her refusing to attend the Bengaluru film festival are incorrect. This statement is being issued for placing the correct facts on record and for quelling any false narratives,” the source told India Today.

Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga from Karnataka's Mandya district has criticised actress Rashmika Mandanna for allegedly neglecting the Kannada film industry by skipping the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Ganiga accused Mandanna, who launched her career with the 2016 Kannada film 'Kirik Party', of ignoring her roots and refusing multiple invitations to the event. He suggested that her actions showed a disregard for Karnataka and voiced that she should face consequences for her alleged behaviour.

Ganiga claims she said, “I have my house in Hyderabad, I don’t know where Karnataka is, and I don’t have time. I can’t come.” According to Ganiga, persistent efforts from some legislators to invite her were rebuffed, and he questioned whether the industry should hold her accountable.

The controversy has garnered political attention, with the BJP criticising Ganiga's comments. Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned the MLA's remarks, underscoring that every citizen, including actors, has their rights. This political dimension adds another layer to the discourse surrounding Mandanna's alleged absence from the festival.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also criticised the general absence of Kannada film actors at the 16th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival. He highlighted the need for government support for cinema and issued a caution to the Film Chamber and Academy regarding actors’ attendance. Shivakumar's remarks reflect broader concerns over the representation of local talent at significant cultural events.