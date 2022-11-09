'Kantara' box office: Hindi version of Rishab Shetty’s film earns Rs 67 cr so far

Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda-starrer Kantara has been the talk of the town ever since it opened in theatres. The film’s Hindi version has raked in Rs 67 crore so far. Kantara Hindi’s daily box office numbers stood at Rs 2.10 crore on Friday, Rs 4.15 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 2 crore on Monday and Rs 2.60 crore on Tuesday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh also compared the film’s response to that of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise and Nikhil Sidhhartha’s Kartikeya 2. Adarsh tweeted, “Kantara Hindi version is trending like KGF [first part], Pushpa and Kartikeya 2, which released without any noise, but created ripples at the box office…. [Week 4] Friday 2.10 crore, Saturday 4.15 crore, Sunday 4.50 crore, Monday 2 crore, Tuesday 2.60 crore. Total: Rs 67 crore.”

The film’s overall collection in India stands at Rs 274.24 crore, according to entertainment trade portal sacnilk.com. Of this, Rs 151.15 crore has come from Kannada version, Rs 67 crore from Hindi version, Rs 39.1 crore from Telugu version, Rs 9.95 crore from Malayalam version and Rs 6.69 crore from Tamil version. The latest offering from Hombale Films has raked in over Rs 350.40 crore in terms of worldwide box office collections so far.

Meanwhile, founder and CEO of the online broking platform Zerodha Nithin Kamath said he still has goosebumps from the last 30 minutes of Kantara. Kamath tweeted, “Just watched Kantara, and it is one of those moments when you feel proud to be a Kannadiga. Even more, since my roots are where the movie is shot. Still have goosebumps from the last 30 mins. It is a must watch.”

Just watched Kantara, & it is one of those moments when you feel proud to be a Kannadiga. Even more, since my roots are where the movie was shot.



Still have goosebumps from the last 30 mins. It is a must-watch. @shetty_rishab ♥️ pic.twitter.com/17VK5w6Kjc — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) November 8, 2022

Kantara focuses on a local demigod who trades forest land with a king in the 1870s in exchange for happiness. The film also involves traditional practices like Bhootha Kola and Kambala and features Rishab Shetty in a double role as Kaadubbetu Shiva and his father. The film has been backed by Hombale Films, known for films like KGF franchise and Prabhas’ upcoming venture Salaar.

