Adipurush: Cinema workers body requests PM Modi to immediately order ban on Prabhas film, seek FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir 

The All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the screening of the Prabhas-led Adipurush and immediately order a ban on the film’s screening in theatres at present and also on OTT platforms in the future. The cinema workers body also sought an FIR against Adipurush director Om Raut, writer Manoj Muntashir and the producers.

The body said in the letter accessed by ANI: “All Indian Cine Workers Association demands a ban on screening the movie Adipurush. This movie’s screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the image of Lord Rama and Lord Hanumana. Adipurush movie is hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma”.

All India Cine Workers Association write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of #Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future.



"We need FIR against Director Om Raut, dialogue writer…

The body said that Lord Rama is a God for everyone in India regardless of their religion. It further said the movie depicts Lord Rama and demon king Ravana as characters straight out of a video game and the dialogues of the film have hurt every Indian in the country as well as across the globe.

The letter further read: “We need an FIR against the director (Om Raut), writer (Manoj Muntashir), and the producers of the movie who have hurt the Hindu sentiments and save the image of our Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita, and Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman”. The association said towards the end of the letter that Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan should not have been a part of this project.

The development comes after people took to streets in Ayodhya to demand a ban on the film’s screening. A Hindu outfit also protested against the film outside a theatre in Mathura. Moviegoers have heaped scorn on the latest Prabhas film for crass dialogues, shoddy visual effects and inappropriate depictions of the characters of the much-revered Hindu epic Ramayana.

Meanwhile, one of the producers of Adipurush T-Series has claimed that the film has collected Rs 375 crore at the worldwide box office in just four days. Adipurush’s domestic collections, however, logged a major drop on Monday as the film could rake in only around Rs 20 in terms of day 5 collections. Its total collections as of Monday stack up at around Rs 241.10 crore.

