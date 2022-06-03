Shah Rukh Khan announces new film ‘Jawan’ with Tamil filmmaker Atlee; watch teaser here

After a grand announcement of Raju Hirani's 'Dunki', Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday announced his next upcoming film 'Jawan' with prominent Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK's production house, also released a teaser for the Jawan. The film is slated to release on June 2, 2023. The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film will be made under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner and will be produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan.

"An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan. He also shared a link to the teaser of Jawan.

The teaser was also shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on its Instagram page. Jawan's teaser features SRK in an intense avatar with bandage all over his face. From the teaser, it looks like Jawan will be a high-octane action film. Watch the teaser here:

"Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what's to come," noted SRK about Jawan, reported India Today.

Commenting on Jawan, director Atlee said, "Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before."

Marathi actress Rutuja, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover are rumoured to play key roles in the film.

