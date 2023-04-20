Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Hrithik Roshan attend Pamela Chopra’s funeral; see pics

Several celebrities attended playback singer and producer Pamela Chopra’s funeral on Thursday. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan also reached Yash Chopra’s house.

Other celebrities who attended her funeral were Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and singer Sonu Nigam. Uday Chopra arrived alone in his car whereas Rani Mukerji was seen arriving with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. The singer and producer, who was married to veteran film director Yash Chopra, died at the age of 74 today.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan at Aditya Chopra's house

After the news of Pamela’s demise went viral, the film fraternity lined up to pay rich tributes. Bholaa actor Ajay Devgn, lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, and The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Anushka Sharma shared YRF’s statement on Pamela Chopra’s passing and wrote on her Instagram story, “RIP Pam Aunty (sic)” . Ajay Devgn also extended his condolences and tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra ji. Om Shanti.”

My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji

बिछड़े सभी बारी बारी …. 💔

Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away . She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music . She was an exceptional person .

RIP 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ReZKzXRcoS — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) April 20, 2023

Pamela Chopra passed away at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai early morning following pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: “She passed away early morning due to pneumonia with ADRS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU”.

Yash Raj Films also released a statement saying, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection”.

Pamela Chopra married Yash Chopra in a traditional ceremony in 1970. She sang songs in many of Yash Chopra’s movies including Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Trishul, and more. She also wrote the story of the Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 1976 film Kabhie Kabhie.

She also made an appearance with Yash Chopra in Dil To Pagal Hai’s opening song Ek Duje ke Vaaste.

She was also involved in Yash Raj Films as a dress designer, producer and associate producer. Her last appearance was in the Netflix documentary The Romantics, wherein she talked about Yash Chopra, the family’s journey and YRF’s legacy.

