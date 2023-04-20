Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra, who featured in Netflix’s The Romantics, dies at 74

Pamela Chopra passes away: Director Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away this morning at the age of 74 years. She was admitted to Mumbai's Lilawati Hospital for the past 15 days. Chopra was put on a ventilator but her health condition deteriorated, India Today reported.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has said in a statement posted on Instagram that Pamela Chopra's last rites were held at 11:00 am today in Mumbai. The Chopra family requested for privacy "in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

The YRF statement read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Pamela Chopra was a known playback singer, film writer and producer. She was last seen in the Netflix documentary The Romantics.

Chopra talked about the family's journey in the film industry in this documentary. Pamela recounted the time when the veteran director faced sleepless nights before the release of the Rajesh Khanna-starrer 1973 film Daag.

She also sang in several films like Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Trishul (1978), Silsila (1981), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), and Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002), all of which are YRF films. Chopra co-wrote the script of Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai with her husband, son Aditya Chopra and writer Tanuja Chandra. She appeared with Yash Chopra in the opening song of the film.

Pamela Chopra also independently produced the 1997 film Aaina, starring Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. She was also an associate producer of films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Mohabbatein (2000), Mere Yaar ki Shaadi Hai (2002), and Veer-Zaara (2004).

Pamela married Yash Chopra in 1970. They have two children together-- filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. Aditya Chopra is married to actor Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The two have a daughter together Adira Chopra.

Yash Chopra had passed away at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital in 2012 following multiple organ failure.

