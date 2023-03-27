Shah Rukh Khan buys a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV worth Rs 10 crore after ‘Pathaan’ success

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, boasts of a huge fan following in the country and abroad. The phenomenal success of Pathaan has only added more flavours to his stardom.



Riding high on the success of Pathaan, the actor has bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV, which is priced over Rs 10 crore. The car is a special edition model of the mighty Cullinan. Khan already owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz.



A video of SRK’s new car has been circulated widely on social media.



Khan was seen driving his new car on the streets of Mumbai at night time. SRK's new car comes in an Arctic White paint while the interiors are matched to a white leather. It also has the signature '0555' number plate.



To name a few, SRK has a collection of some of the best cars such as Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and the electric BMW i8. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible alongside Hyundai Santro and a Creta.



Pathaan–the latest offering from Yash Raj Films collected around Rs 541.71 crore from the domestic box office whereas it raked in around Rs 1,049 crore from the worldwide box office.



The SRK and Deepika Padukone-starrer blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan also released on Amazon Prime Video on March 22.



The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, focuses on an Indian spy and a Pakistani agent who fight a group of mercenaries and their leaders harbouring nefarious plans to harm India. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and Manish Wadhwa in lead roles. Pathaan also has a cameo appearance by Salman Khan.

