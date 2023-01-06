'She needs counselling,' say netizens as Urvashi Rautela posts pic of Mumbai hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted

Actor and model Urvashi Rautela shared another cryptic picture to her series of posts linked to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Rishabh who met with an accident in Uttarakhand has been undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. The Great Grand Masti actress had previously shared a cryptic post ‘praying’ post Pan’t accident, she now shared a picture of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where the sportsperson is currently undergoing treatment.

For Rishabh Pant's arrival in Mumbai, a green corridor was prepared. Pant met with a horrific accident on December 30 on the Delhi-Dehradun highway as his car hit a divider. The wicketkeeper is now airlifted to Mumbai where he will undergo further treatment.

Urvashi who has been past rift with cricketers, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, raising speculation that she visited the cricketer. The actress mentioned she was in Mumbai at the time and nothing else.

Some fans even labelled her cryptic posts as 'mental harassment' to the Indian cricketer.

Dear #UrvashiRautela instead of posting this picture, you must have visited the Kokilaben Hospital to see #RishabhPant.

Dont make fun of him. He is respected player of Indian Cricket. dont go for cheap publicity.#RishabhPantCarAccident #MumbaiAirport #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/T6Z68H5xYh — Jasmeen Kaur (@JasmeenIndian) January 6, 2023

One of the annoyed Twitter users wrote, "What is wrong with her? She is sharing pictures of the hospital. I give up."

Dont make fun of him." A netizen wrote offering advice to Urvashi. "@UrvashiRautela Madam, you may pray for Pant, but what you have been doing by posting these hospital images, may create more trouble for the mental peace of Pant."



