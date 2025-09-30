'She's finally getting her spark back': Netizens in awe after Aishwarya Rai's ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai is making waves in Paris once again, proving why she remains one of the most iconic faces of Indian cinema and fashion. The actress graced the runway at Paris Fashion Week as the ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, captivating audiences with her effortless charm, poise, and unmistakable aura.

Advertisement

She walked for the L'Oréal Paris show "Liberte, Egalite, Sororite" (Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood), an event that celebrates women, creativity, and empowerment.

For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a bold, reimagined sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra. The indigo ensemble is a masterful blend of traditional heritage menswear and contemporary couture, reinterpreted through an androgynous, modern lens. The sherwani featured 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs, layered diamond scallops cascading down the back like a regal necklace, and diamond-studded animal brooches that added a whimsical yet luxurious touch.

“[The] necklace recalls the opulence of a nau lakha haar,” Manish Malhotra wrote on Instagram, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship. The jacket of the sherwani boasted a raised bandhgala collar with a split neckline, front diamond-studded buttons, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and carefully placed side and front slits, all accentuating a body-hugging silhouette.

Advertisement

Aishwarya paired the ensemble with matching flared pants, high heels, delicate diamond ear studs, and statement rings, combining traditional details with modern glamour. Her hair was styled in soft, blowout waves with a side parting, perfectly complementing her bold red lips, sleek eyeliner, subtle pink eyeshadow, feathered brows, bronzed cheeks, and soft contouring.

Fans were quick to celebrate her return, taking to social media with excitement and admiration.

“That face card has just returned with vengeance,” one wrote, capturing the thrill of seeing her back on the runway.

Another gushed, “She's way more confident and feeling herself this year round!! Go Aish! Finally getting her spark back ...”

Advertisement

A third user wrote: “Her face card, confidence card, aura card never declines. But why does manish malhotra hate her? Jalte hai log unse.”

"Queen just come out after every 5 months to say 'I'm still unbeatable'," a user commented.

One fan summed it up perfectly, “THAT STRUT IS EVERYTHINGGGG. I'm so happy to see her still representing India after so many years. Consistent and relevant, Ms. Rai (sic).”