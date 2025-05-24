Son of Sardaar actor Mukul Dev dies at 54, friends recall his isolation and silent health battle

Actor Mukul Dev passed away on May 23 at the age of 54. He had been unwell for a few days and was admitted to the ICU, where his condition deteriorated. He is survived by his brother, actor Rahul Dev.

The news of his death was confirmed by actor Vindu Dara Singh, who shared screen space with Mukul in Son of Sardar. Speaking to India Today, he said, “After his parent's death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He would even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him.”

Vindu also expressed sadness that Mukul wouldn’t be able to watch himself on screen again. “He lamented that Mukul would not be able to see himself on the big screen.”

Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing ! pic.twitter.com/oyj4j7kqGU — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 24, 2025

Actor Deepshikha Nagpal, a close friend of Mukul’s, also mourned his death. She shared a throwback photo with him on Instagram and spoke to India Today about how the news hit her. “Mukul never spoke about his health to anyone. We have a friends group on WhatsApp where we would often talk. I woke up in the morning to this news. I have been calling his number since then, hoping he would pick up,” she said, holding back tears.

Known for his quiet presence in recent years, Mukul’s passing has come as a shock to those close to him. Friends and colleagues remember him as a warm, gentle soul who distanced himself from the public eye in his final years.

(With inputs from Sana Farzeen)