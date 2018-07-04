Sonali Bendre reveals she has been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional post

Bollywood actress, Sonali Bendre, popularly known for films like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Major Saab, revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer and is undergoing treatment in New York.

The 43-year-old actress took to Twitter, saying, "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them."

"There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me."

The news has left Bollywood disturbed, with Bendre's friends coming out in support for the actress. Karan Johar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutt, among others, have expressed their distress and wished her speedy recovery.

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!! https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW - Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes. https://t.co/vI537mH47j - Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 4, 2018

Dearest dearest one, remember you always with a girl wit so much strength n will power!!!! Loads of prayers fr you!!! Get well real soon !!!! Big big hug https://t.co/SdkJL1N9jj - Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 4, 2018

Sending you strength and love! - Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) July 4, 2018

Sending you love and prayers - shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) July 4, 2018

Wishing you a speedy recovery ma'am. Sending you all my love and prayers. - Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 4, 2018

The actress was last seen in 2013 when she played a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar's Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara. Her last full-length role was in the 2004 Chiranjeevi starrer Tamil film Shankar Dada MBBS.