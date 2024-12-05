Sunil Pal recalls harrowing incident: Kidnappers settled for Rs 7.5-8 lakh ransom, gave Rs 20,000 for air ticket 

Comedian Sunil Pal, who was allegedly kidnapped, claimed that he paid Rs 8 lakh as ransom. Pal went missing on December 3. His wife, Sarita Pal, confirmed that he returned home on December 4. She said that the comedian has given his statement to police.

According to reports, Pal said that his kidnappers had demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom. He also claimed that they gave him Rs 20,000 to book his flight ticket to go back home.

Sunil Pal had travelled outside Mumbai for a show and had informed his wife that he would return home on December 3. However, after repeated attempts to contact him failed, his wife sought police assistance. On December 3 night, she visited the Santacruz police station in Mumbai and filed a missing complaint of her husband.

Talking to Zee News shared that the kidnappers had covered his face while travelling. Later, the goons demanded money from him after travelling for one and a half hours, assuring him that they would let him go once they received the ransom.

He said the kidnappers kept him blindfolded and had masks on their faces to hide their identity. “They dropped me at Meerut Road from where Ghaziabad Metro was 15 minutes away. I was supposed to catch a flight in the evening and it was 7 PM already. After receiving money from my end, they said that they were not bad people and wanted me to return to my wife and kids. They gave me Rs 20,000 for the flight ticket and asked me to open the blindfold only after they left," he shared.

Sunil Pal is a comedian, actor and voice actor. He was the winner of the first season of the comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. In 2010, he wrote and directed a comedy film, ‘Bhavnao Ko Samjho’, which featured 51 stand-up comedians. He has also starred in supporting roles in Bollywood films like Hum Tum, Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money and Bombay to Goa among others.