Superman OTT details: James Gunn-helmed superhero film featuring David Corenswet to stream on THIS date. Details here

James Gunn’s much-awaited superhero film Superman, which hit theatres on 11 July 2025, is expected to arrive on OTT platforms in the coming months. According to reports, the DC Studios film is likely to stream on HBO Max following a staggered release pattern typical of Warner Bros titles.

While no official announcement has been made yet, Superman is expected to follow Warner Bros’ standard distribution strategy. If it mirrors the release timeline of the studio’s previous title 'Sinners', which arrived on streaming roughly 10 weeks after its cinema debut, Superman could make its digital debut on HBO Max by early October 2025.

Prior to its streaming release, the film is also anticipated to be available for Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube Movies—likely by late August 2025, about six weeks after its theatrical launch.

With a production budget of approximately $225 million (₹1,931.75 crore), the film has performed well globally, earning an estimated $220 million at the box office. In India, it has collected ₹28.32 crore net within just four days of release, including ₹2.3 crore on Monday alone and close to ₹20 crore on its second day.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the titular hero, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The ensemble cast also features Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan. The film marks the beginning of Gunn’s new DC Universe and is the first release under “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters”.

Critics have responded positively, with Superman currently holding an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 336 reviews.