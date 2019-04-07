TamilRockers leaks Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's full movie available online within days of release

Tamilrockers, the notorious piracy website has leaked John Abraham-Mouni Roy's latest movie Romeo Akbar Walter online. Director Robbie Grewal's espionage-action-thriller movie has received mostly negative reviews from both moviegoers and critics alike. The website, which puts up pirated copies of south Indian movies, Bollywood, and Hollywood films, has previously leaked Ajay Devgan's Total Dhamaal, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Shah Ruk Khan's Zero.

According to BollywoodHungama.com, Romeo Akbar Walter has earned Rs 5 crore on Friday and Rs 7 crore on Saturday. RAW's collection is likely to increase over the weekend and is expected to collect Rs 20 crore on its first weekend at the box office.

Also Read: Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's thriller film earns Rs 12 crore

However, this unfortunate move of TamilRockers affects the box office collections of the movies leaked. Romeo Akbar Walter, also known as RAW, is a period spy thriller film is based on a true story in 1971. John Abraham plays the role of an undercover RAW agent, who devoted his entire life in the service of the nation.

Romeo Akbar Walter is available in HD quality for download on the piracy website. Notably, TamilRockers have also leaked Tollywood romantic film, Majili, which features Naga Chaitanya, Divyansha Kaushik and Samantha Akkineni in key roles. Despite a strict warning, the privacy website is somehow able to publish recently released movies on its platform.

TamilRockers' business is a simple case based on demand and supply. Movie lovers who don't like to spend on movie's ticket end up looking for a pirated copy of the film on websites such as TamilRockers. As more and more people continue to download from their site, they continue to publish pirated copies of the movies for free. This way the notorious piracy website keeps making money while eating away part of the producers' income.

Several other movies- Simmba, Badhai Ho, Manikarnika- were also put up online by Tamilrockers within just days of their release. The entire film industry has been working hard to stop piracy over the past decades. Last year, the members of Film Federation of India had also requested the government to tighten security measures and to regulate piracy inside movie halls.

Also Read: Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham's espionage-action-thriller off to underwhelming start

Also Read: John Abraham starrer RAW releases today; checkout trailer, cast, box office prediction, songs