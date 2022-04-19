Teaser of Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ released; here’s how Internet reacted 

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser of the Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder this week. Thor: Love and Thunder will release in theatres near you on July 8.

The one minute-29 second-long teaser covers the story of Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) who is on a quest for inner peace but his retirement is interrupted by a killer Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the complete extinction of gods (played by Christian Bale).

Thor takes the help of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman), King Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) and Korg (played by Taika Waititi). To Thor’s surprise, Foster goes onto wield his magical hammer Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor, according to Marvel.

Hemsworth shared the teaser of the film and tweeted, “Here’s the firs teaser for Thor Love and Thunder. All the feels of a classic Thor adventure. Big, loud and crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8!!”

Here’s the first teaser for Thor Love And Thunder. All the feels of a classic Thor adventure . Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8th!! pic.twitter.com/l5CoIJJif1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 18, 2022

Watch Thor: Love and Thunder teaser

Soon after the trailer came out, netizens posted their reactions on Twitter. A user wrote, “This is a really wonderful teaser trailer. It has me heavily invested in Thor’s arc, they give literally nothing about the plot or villain away but still have one BIG reveal in mighty Thor. I cannot wait for Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Here’s how the Internet reacted

