KGF Chapter 2 box office day 4: Film makes Rs 552 cr globally in first weekend

Kannada superstar Yash's latest film KGF: Chapter 2 has been on a rampage at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial has raked in Rs 552 crore at the global box office in just three days of its release. The development was confirmed by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a tweet.

“According to Comscore, KGF: Chapter 2 debuts at No. 2 in the Global Box office for the April 15th to 17th. It’s the first weekend gross is a whopping $72.38 million [Rs 552 crore],” Bala tweeted.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that KGF: Chapter 2 is the first-ever movie from Sandalwood to get into global top 10 opening weekend and the only Indian movie to get into the global top 10 for weekend April 15-17.

He also said in another tweet that KGF: Chapter 2 has excellent bookings across apps like BookMyShow with many sold out shows from early morning. Vijayabalan further noted that Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast does not have much buzz as of now.

KGF: Chapter 2 review

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film a blockbuster and gave it a four-and-a-half star rating. Adarsh called the film a winner and said that more than lives up to the hype and Prashanth Neel has immersed us into the world of KGF2. He called the film a “king-sized entertainer” and a “must, must, must watch.”

He also called Yash’s act as Rocky “the driving force of this franchise” and said that the latest KGF film is the actor’s “big ticket to superstardom.” Adarsh called Sanjay Dutt’s act as Adheera electrifying and also backed Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty for their performances.

He said, “Raveena Tandon is top notch. Wonderful to see her talent being respected and utilised in a meaty role… Srinidhi Shetty gets enough screen time and scope to hold her own.” Adarsh also backed Prashanth Neel as a “terrific storyteller” as he has used “every tool at his disposal- remarkable background score, brilliantly executed action pieces and clap-trap moments- to transport you to the world of KGF2.”

About KGF: Chapter 2

This film is a period drama directed by Prashanth Neel and was released in theatres on April 14. Backed by Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur, the film has been released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

KGF: Chapter 2 charts the life of Rocky (Yash) as he encounters villains like Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon). The film features actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Saran, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash in pivotal roles.

