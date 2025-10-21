'Thamma' X reviews: 'Weakest Maddock film after Bhediya,' say netizens on Ayushmann-Rashmika's horror comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer horror comedy Thamma hit theatres on October 21, a day after Diwali. The film received mixed responses from cinegoers, with varied takes on story, performances and cameos.

Moviegoers, however, were not impressed with the film and found it to be a weak one from Maddock. Soon after the first shows of the film were over, netizens shared their takes on social media.

A moviegoer wrote: " Thamma INTERVAL. DISAPPOINTMENT - Weakest film of @MaddockFilms after Bhediya!! UNBEARABLE !!!!"

" #Thamma leaves impact only in parts and doesn't deliver at the level you expect. There are some moments that are enjoyable but not enough. The film is even unintentionally funny at times. Thamma sets the stage for Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Stree 3 and Mahayudh but what about that we came to saw here? A letdown from MHCU after reaching at this point. Hope makers fix the mistakes in future films coz the potential for the universe is huge. A lot more abt the film next. Stay tuned for box office review and theory video," a second user said.

" On one side, there’s #KantaraChapter1 — packed with raw action, divine energy, and that powerful desi mythological vibe. On the other side, #thamma basically a Dracula copy with c grade VFX and way too many unnecessary song. #thamma: 2 star"

Some, however, praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance as the villain and found the cameos to be fun.

" "#Thamma. Most engaging Screenplay. Nicely connected dots between movies of #MHCU .The most satisfying part was the cameos. Disappointing thing was nawaz impact was very low,but hopefully in future he will be used more. @amarkaushik, @MaddockFilms made franchise very well (sic)," a moviegoer commented.

" Best entry of #VarunDhawan in any movie. #Thamma is entertaining and different bollywood masala movie," a user said.

Another user wrote: " He’s hilarious, witty, evil, and intense, #Nawazuddin in #Thamma is everything at once! Nobody does it like him (sic)"

Thamma story, cast

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film focuses on historian Alok Goyal who discovers he belongs to a hidden bloodline of Indian vampires known as vetalas after he is unexpectedly turned into one. Thrown into a secret war against their rogue leader Yakshashan, he must accept his new identity while dealing with Tadaka, a fierce woman from his past.

Together, they must stop Yakshashan’s plan to unleash bloodlust upon humanity. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Faisal Malik in significant roles. The film also has cameo appearances from Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sathyaraj.