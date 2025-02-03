The BA***DS of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan teases son Aryan Khan's directorial debut on Netflix; check details

Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in the highly-anticipated debut directorial project of his son Aryan Khan. During Netflix's recent event in India, Shah Rukh Khan revealed a video announcing Aryan's first series on Netflix, titled The BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD. This signifies Aryan Khan's official entry into the world of filmmaking, but not as an actor - instead, he will be serving as a creator, writer, and director, bringing his unique creativity to the realm of cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser on his social media, captioning it, “Picture toh saalon se baaki hai, par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD, coming soon."*

The series, described as a captivating, humorous, and engaging narrative, follows the journey of an ambitious outsider and his companions as they navigate the vibrant and unpredictable world of Bollywood. Viewers can expect to be taken on a thrilling adventure through the chaos, glamour, and eccentricities of the film industry, with special appearances from some of the most renowned stars in Indian cinema.

During the inaugural video, Shah Rukh Khan took the center stage in a stylised promotional clip, stepping onto a red-lit set, removing his sunglasses, and commencing his dialogue with the phrase, "Picture toh saalon se baaki hai. Lekin…"

However, Aryan interjected before he could finish the line, prompting his father to redo the scene with more emotion. Shah Rukh tries his hand again only to be interrupted again by Aryan, who proceeded to give him directions on how to improve his performance - from deepening his voice to slowing down and even emulating Amitabh Bachchan's signature baritone.

In good spirits, Shah Rukh played along, improvising as his frustration grew, delivering the line in various exaggerated styles as per his son's cheeky suggestions. The playful back-and-forth continued, with Aryan's direction pushing his father into a comical spiral of exasperation.

During Shah Rukh's attempt to follow Aryan's numerous instructions, he eventually became frustrated and exclaimed, “Chup! Ek aur, ek aur, ek aur kiye jaa raha hai. Tere baap ka raaj hai kya?" The screen immediately cut to Aryan Khan’s smirking face as he coolly responded, “Haan."

At the end, Shah Rukh proceeds to introduce Aryan Khan’s show, describing it as the most daring, unconventional, and entertaining show in the film industry. The title "The B**tards of Bollywood" then made its appearance on screen.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is presented as a multi-genre project set within the film industry, offering an exciting journey through the experiences of a charismatic outsider trying to navigate the glamorous but challenging world of Bollywood, according to the official plotline.

The series is written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, and produced by Gauri Khan.