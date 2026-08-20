‘The end begins’: 'Dhurandhar' star Akshaye Khanna’s first look from Mahakali to be unveiled on THIS date

The announcement was made through a cryptic social media post by RKD Studios. The post carried the message, “24th August - The end begins”, immediately sparking curiosity about what the makers have planned for audiences.

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The August 24 reveal is expected to offer a major glimpse of Mahakali and Akshaye Khanna’s much-discussed character.

Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya

Khanna will reportedly play Shukracharya, the revered guru of the Asuras in Indian mythology. His character is expected to have a significant presence in the film’s mythological narrative.

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The actor’s previously revealed appearance has already generated considerable interest. Sporting a long beard, matted hair tied into a high topknot and traditional tilak markings, Khanna appears almost unrecognisable in the intense avatar. His rugged costume, jewellery and imposing expression further add to the character’s mystical and authoritative appearance.

Part of Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe

Mahakali is being developed as part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe, which expanded after the success of Hanu-Man. The upcoming project is expected to explore Indian mythology and Itihasa through a large-scale cinematic treatment.

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The film also features Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf in important roles, adding to its ensemble cast.

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From Dhurandhar to a mythological avatar

Akshaye Khanna has recently attracted renewed attention for his performances in films including Chhaava and Dhurandhar. His portrayal in Dhurandhar further highlighted his ability to take on intense and unconventional characters. With Mahakali, the actor is now set to make his Telugu film debut in a completely different setting.