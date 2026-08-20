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‘The end begins’: 'Dhurandhar' star Akshaye Khanna’s first look from Mahakali to be unveiled on THIS date

‘The end begins’: 'Dhurandhar' star Akshaye Khanna’s first look from Mahakali to be unveiled on THIS date

Khanna will reportedly play Shukracharya, the revered guru of the Asuras in Indian mythology. His character is expected to have a significant presence in the film’s mythological narrative

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 9:00 AM IST
‘The end begins’: 'Dhurandhar' star Akshaye Khanna’s first look from Mahakali to be unveiled on THIS dateAkshaye Khanna is gearing up to portray Shukracharya

Akshaye Khanna is gearing up for another striking transformation, this time stepping into the world of Indian mythology. The actor will reportedly portray Shukracharya in Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film Mahakali, and the makers have now announced that the film’s first major glimpse will arrive on August 24. The development comes soon after Khanna’s acclaimed appearance in Dhurandhar.

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‘The end begins’: Makers tease August 24 reveal

The announcement was made through a cryptic social media post by RKD Studios. The post carried the message, “24th August - The end begins”, immediately sparking curiosity about what the makers have planned for audiences.

READ THIS: Did you know? Sai Pallavi once appeared behind Kangana Ranaut as a child artist. Now she plays Sita in ‘Ramayana’

The August 24 reveal is expected to offer a major glimpse of Mahakali and Akshaye Khanna’s much-discussed character.

Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya

Khanna will reportedly play Shukracharya, the revered guru of the Asuras in Indian mythology. His character is expected to have a significant presence in the film’s mythological narrative.

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The actor’s previously revealed appearance has already generated considerable interest. Sporting a long beard, matted hair tied into a high topknot and traditional tilak markings, Khanna appears almost unrecognisable in the intense avatar. His rugged costume, jewellery and imposing expression further add to the character’s mystical and authoritative appearance.

Part of Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe

Mahakali is being developed as part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe, which expanded after the success of Hanu-Man. The upcoming project is expected to explore Indian mythology and Itihasa through a large-scale cinematic treatment.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan’s ₹33 lakh-a-month Mumbai deal: Here's how much Big B could earn in 5 years

The film also features Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf in important roles, adding to its ensemble cast.

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From Dhurandhar to a mythological avatar

Akshaye Khanna has recently attracted renewed attention for his performances in films including Chhaava and Dhurandhar. His portrayal in Dhurandhar further highlighted his ability to take on intense and unconventional characters. With Mahakali, the actor is now set to make his Telugu film debut in a completely different setting.

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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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