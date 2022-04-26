'The Kashmir Files' digital premiere on streaming platform Zee5 on May 13 

National Award-winning director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which received rave reviews from audiences and critics, is all set for its OTT release on May 13. The film will release on Zee5. The film will be available in India and other countries in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Agnihotri confirmed the development in a recent Instagram post. Agnihotri shared a poster of The Kashmir Files and wrote, "Hum dekhenge. Bringing the story of the Kashmiri Pandits straight to you. If you missed it, this is your chance to watch the truth unfold. The Kashmir Files premiering 13th May on Zee5."

He also thanked audiences for showing their support to the film in a previous Instagram post. Agnihotri wrote, “The overwhelming response to our humble attempt to bring you the real truth of the Kashmiri Pandits has been surreal. We extend our gratitude to the audiences for the support and hope that more people wake up to the truth of Kashmir.”

Made at a budget of Rs 25 crore, the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial raked in Rs 252.65 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 42.25 crore at the overseas box office.

The film, based on the video interviews of the first-generation victims, charts the brutal human sufferings endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community which eventually led to their exodus from the valley in 1990. The film features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar, Prakash Belawadi and Atul Srivastava in significant roles.

The Kashmir Files has been backed jointly by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi under the banners of Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

