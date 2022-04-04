The Kashmir Files box office: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes Rs 245.03 cr in 24 days

Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files has managed to enter into its fourth week despite the RRR juggernaut at the box office. The Anupam Kher-starrer raked in a total of Rs 245.03 crore at the box office as on Sunday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film raked in Rs 1.50 crore on Friday, Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 3 crore on Sunday.

Adarsh tweeted, “The Kashmir Files scores yet again, despite two new releases [Attack and Morbius] and holdover title [RRR] taking a chunk of its screens, prime shows and business… All set for Rs 250 crore [Week 4] Friday 1.50 crore, Saturday 2.25 crore, Sunday 3 crore. Total: Rs 245.03 crore.”

Meanwhile, the film has raked in Rs 331 crore at the worldwide box office as of today. The development was confirmed by Vivek Agnihotri in an Instagram post with the caption, “Thanks to all Indians all over the world in helping The Kashmir Files tell the TRUTH to the world.”

About The Kashmir Files

The film covers the brutal human sufferings and tribulations faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community, which eventually led to their exodus from the Kashmir valley in 1990. The Kashmir Files has been bankrolled by Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Tej Narayan Agarwal and Abhishek Agarwal under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar and Puneet Issar in significant roles.

