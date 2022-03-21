The Kashmir Files: Rajasthan's Kota imposes Sec 144 in view of film screening

In view of maintaining law and order during the screening of recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files', authorities in Rajasthan’s Kota have imposed Section 144 in the city till tomorrow.

"Section 144 will be imposed in Kota from tomorrow, March 22, till April 21, in view of maintaining law & order with the screening of 'The Kashmir Files'," said Kota District Collector & District Magistrate via a notification.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed film, which depicts atrocities on Kashmir Pandits and their displacement due to Pakistan-backed terrorists, has become a huge box office success, though opponents have accused the makers of exhibiting communalism in the way the narrative is framed.

Several states, including Madya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand have declared that movie tax-free to encourage people to watch the Anupam Kher-starrer film.

As on Sunday, the film’s total collections have crossed Rs 167 crore to settle at Rs 167.45 crore. The film raked in Rs 19.15 crore on Friday and went on to collect Rs 24.80 crore at the box office on Saturday.

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files depicts the brutal human sufferings endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community, which led to their exodus from the valley in 1990. Directed by Agnihotri, the film is jointly bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri himself under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pallavi Joshi, Atul Srivastava, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar and Prakash Belawadi in significant roles.