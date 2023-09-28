‘The Vaccine War’ Twitter review: ‘Great tribute to Indian scientists,’ say cinegoers on Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film

‘The Vaccine War’ Twitter reactions: Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial venture The Vaccine War had hit theatres on Thursday and has been getting favourable reviews from netizens. Soon after the first few shows of the film, moviegoers were quick to share their two cents about the film. They were of the opinion that the film deserves points for giving a fitting tribute to the Indian scientist community, a community that allegedly does not get the due it deserves, for racing against time to come up with Covid vaccine. The movie is based on the true story of the development of Covaxin during the Covid pandemic in India.

Cinegoers also gave thumbs up to Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi for delivering stellar performances in their respective characters. “Watched The Vaccine War first day first show! A great tribute for Indian scientists, technically well made! Performances are top notch! Screenplay and dialogues construct this subject very well and makes it entertaining and engaging! Thanks a lot Vivek Agnihotri! INDIA CAN DO IT!” a cinema goer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Watched #TheVaccineWar first day first show!



A great tribute for #Indianscientists Technically well made! Performances are top notch! Screenplay & Dialogues construct this subject very well and makes it entertaining and engaging!Thanks a lot @vivekagnihotri !



INDIA CAN DO IT! pic.twitter.com/zS6yWzfSey — Aniruddha Katkar (@Annikatkar23) September 28, 2023

“The presence of Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi who are simply superb in the film. If you are planning to watch this one, they go and watch it without any hesitation,” another cinegoer said.

the presence of Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi who are simply superb in the film. If you are planning to watch this one they go and watch it without any hesitation. #TheVaccineWarMustWatch — sivanikumari (@shivanishukla68) September 28, 2023

“India’s greatest scientific achievement is depicted in a big and realistic manner in this film The Vaccine War by Vivek Agnihotri sir. A movie that is required viewing for all Indians. Everyone, especially Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi did an amazing job,” a cinephile wrote.

India's greatest scientific achievement is depicted in a big and realistic manner in the film #TheVaccineWar by @vivekagnihotri sir. A movie that is required viewing for all Indians. Everyone, especially #NanaPatekar #PallaviJoshi did an amazing job. #TheVaccineWarMustWatch — ︎ ︎  Aarohi✨🌼 (@Aarohi_B_) September 28, 2023

#TheVaccineWar is an outstanding tribute to all of our Indian Scientists and officials who contributed in the development of COVID-19 vaccine. The development of vaccine is not just their war, but also our war as well. Thank you @vivekagnihotri ji much respect for this movie. 🙏 — Unnati Singh (@itzunnati) September 28, 2023

Moreover, veteran film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a four-star rating and called it a “powerful” film. Adarsh said that The Vaccine War is an important film which should be watched by everyone, while adding the ‘heroes’ of this film are scientists.

He also backed Vivek Agnihotri for showing the sacrifices and strengths of our scientists in the film. Adarsh also backed the performances by Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Raima Sen. He added that Nana Patekar “truly deserves the prestigious National Award for this act”.

#OneWordReview...#TheVaccineWar: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TheVaccineWar is an important film that *should* be watched by one and all… It’s enlightening and inspiring, both… The ‘heroes’ here are our scientists and #VivekAgnihotri brilliantly showcases their sacrifices and… pic.twitter.com/hEXrXdSVoI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2023

Watch The Vaccine War trailer here

The Vaccine War story, actors, release date, IMDb rating

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the true story of the development of Covaxin, India’s indigenous vaccine against coronavirus. The film features a stellar cast of Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur. The Vaccine War was released on September 28 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10.

