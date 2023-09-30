The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: Vivek Agnihotri's film earns just Rs 85 lakh

'The Vaccine War', a high-budget film directed by Vivek Agnihotri, struggled at the box office on its second day. Fetching a disheartening amount of just Rs 85 lakh, the movie seemed to be treading rocky waters after an already lukewarm opening day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed little more than Rs 80 lakh on its first day. This took its total two-day collection to Rs 1.70 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of 11.77 per cent in India on Friday. The film hit the theatres on September 28.

The film competed with Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi's Fukrey 3, which made Rs 16.32 crore in two days at the box office.

While there are three new films to see, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continue to excite audiences in theatres around the country. Jawan earned Rs 5.25 crore (nett) on its 23rd day in theatres, whereas Gadar 2, which has been in theatres for nearly a month, earned Rs 45 lakh (nett) on its 48th day.

The Vaccine War, produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28. The film stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

The film, according to the director, is India's "first-ever bio-science" movie. It is based on the true story of Indian scientists in their fight against COVID-19 by developing an affordable vaccine for India and the world, PTI quoted him saying.

Agnihotri, known for directing The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files and Hate Story, said the film is based on 'Going Viral: Making of Covaxin' by Balram Bhargava, the former director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“A lot of people are confused...But this film is not based on Covid. We are only talking about how the vaccine was made and the problems faced during that time. This is not a dark film in any sense...It is a very positive film that celebrates our success. The audience will be filled with pride when they leave the theatres after watching it...We have proved that India can do it...", ANI quoted Pallavi as saying.

