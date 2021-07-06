'The Village Cooking Channel' from Tamil Nadu creates history; gains over 1 cr YouTube subscribers

The Village Cooking Channel from Tamil Nadu has created history by becoming the first-ever YouTube channel from the state to cross the 1 crore (10 million) subscribers milestone.

The farmers-turned-YouTube stars are from a small village called Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. Within a short span of three years, the YouTubers have gained international recognition through their traditional cooking videos.

Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited them while campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2021. This had led to a bump in the channel's popularity, according to India Today.

The group has stated that before Rahul Gandhi's visit, their channel used to gain 10,000 subscribers per week. After the Congress leader's visit, The Village Cooking Channel started to gain nearly 30,000 to 40,000 subscribers per week.

The video that features Rahul Gandhi has over 26 million views, however, it is still not their most-watched. Their most-watched video titled 'FRUIT SALAD | Colourful Healthy Fruits mixed salad recipe | Fruits Cutting and Eating in Village' has over 75 million views.

The channel consists of cousins V Subramanian, V Murugesan, V Ayyanar, G Tamilselvan and T Muthumanickam. Their leader is the troupe's grandfather M Periyathambi, who is a former caterer.

The group has released a YouTube Diamond Play Button unboxing video in which they have stated that they got into making videos during the time when there was no cultivation to be done. "We have agriculture work for six months and the rest of the time we do not have much to do. That is when we decided to start the channel," said Subramanian.

"We have seen videos of several YouTubers, who have the button with their names engraved on it. They speak in different languages, but never in Tamil. We are proud to hold this recognition, and we thank Tamil people for this," said the team upon receiving the Diamond Play Button.

The farmers-turned-Youtube stars currently have more than 2.3 billion views on their channel, which was created in April 2018. The Village Cooking Channel has over 10.3 million subscribers as of July 6, 2021.

