Theatrical releases this weekend (April 30-May 3): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Patriot, Raja Shivaji and more to watch

This weekend is stacked at the box office, with Miranda Priestly making a comeback in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The long-awaited sequel is hitting the theatres this weekend alongside the Mohanlal and Mammootty-starrer political espionage thriller Patriot and Riteish Deshmukh-led historical drama Raja Shivaji.

Whether you're going solo, dragging a friend, or making it a full family outing, here's the full breakdown of everything releasing in cinemas this weekend — what to watch, and what's worth the popcorn.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2

Set after 20 years of the iconic film's release, it shows Andy Sachs coming back to Runway as Miranda Priestly navigates a new media landscape and Runway's position in it. The two reconnect with another former assistant, who now heads the luxury brand that possesses funding which could ensure Runway's survival.

The film will hit theatres on May 1.

Patriot

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the espionage thriller focuses on a retired intelligence officer who is framed for espionage and branded a traitor. Besides Mohanlal and Mammootty, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Kunchacko Boban in significant roles.

The film is scheduled to release across theatres worldwide on May 1.

Raja Shivaji

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Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, this epic features Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film revolves around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's rise as a warrior king and his fight to establish Swarajya against powerful empires, especially the Mughals.

The film will release across theatres in Hindi and Marathi on May 1.

Ek Din

Featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, this film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It follows a shy and introverted professional who secretly loves his colleague but doesn't have the courage to confess his feelings. During a company trip, he makes a wish that his colleague would fall in love with him, even if it's only for one day.

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The film is set to release in theatres on May 1.

KD - The Devil

The Kannada action drama revolves around a feared gangster and underworld figure navigating crime, violence, betrayal, and power struggles. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty in significant roles.

The film hit theatres on April 30.