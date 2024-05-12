Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, YSRCP MLA booked for poll code violation in Andhra Pradesh

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy landed in trouble for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. A case was filed against both in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala. The actor and the MLA have been accused of allowing a large public gathering at the MLA's residence, without taking any prior permission from the Returning Officer.

Allu Arjun visited MLA Reddy on May 11, which led to a massive gathering of people, violating the currently imposed Section 144 in the district and hence disobeying the poll code.

Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyala Rural has registered the case against them. Rao has been assigned to oversee elections at Nandyala constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

After meeting Reddy at his residence, Allu Arjun clarified that his visit was only to help his friend and not show any support to a particular political party.

"I came here on my own. Among my friends, in whichever field they are in, I will step up and help them if they need my help. It doesn't mean I am backing or supporting any political party," Allu Arjun said to the media.

The actor of 'Pushpa' fame made an appearance alongside his wife Sneha Reddy on Silpa Ravi's balcony, accompanied by the MLA and their respective family members.

Silpa Ravi posted a video of Allu Arjun waving at the crowd on social media platform X and thanked the actor for travelling all the way to Nandyal to wish him for the elections.

"A heartfelt thank you to my friend @alluarjun for traveling all the way to Nandyal to wish me the best in my election. Your unwavering support means everything to me, and I'm so grateful for our friendship! #Thaggedele," the post read.

As the state of Andhra Pradesh gears up for polls on May 13, YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi is seeking renomination from Nandyal